CityLab Daily: Hong Kong’s Jumbo Floating Restaurant Sinks at Sea

Hong Kong’s famous Jumbo Floating Restaurant capsized and sank in the South China Sea on Sunday after taking on water in adverse conditions. The restaurant, which had been towed away from the city, had accumulated financial losses for nearly a decade, and repairs became a “heavy burden” for its owner.

Shaped like an imperial palace, the restaurant had long been a familiar sight in Aberdeen Harbour, drawing millions of visitors including Queen Elizabeth and Tom Cruise. But its attraction declined in recent years, and the pandemic forced it to suspend operations. To some, the loss of the faded landmark represents the uncertainty of Hong Kong’s future as an international financial center, write Bloomberg’s Haley Wong and K. Oanh Ha. Today on CityLab: Hong Kong’s Floating Jumbo Restaurant Sinks at Sea