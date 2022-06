Welcome to Bloomberg Crypto, our twice-weekly look at Bitcoin, blockchain and more. If someone forwarded this to you, sign up here. In today’s edition, Hannah Miller explores the downside of crypto’s cliquish upper echelon:

Even though crypto enthusiasts have adopted “we’re all gonna make it” as a war cry, there’s still an air of exclusivity to the world of digital currencies. That’s especially clear when it comes to some of its biggest backers.