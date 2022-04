China’s stringent rules to curb Covid-19 are about to unleash another wave of chaos on supply chains between Asia, the U.S. and Europe—just in time for summer.

More than two years after Covid’s emergence in Wuhan upended the global economy, Beijing’s zero-tolerance approach in the midst of an escalating outbreak brings the pandemic full circle. Shipping congestion at Chinese ports, combined with Russia’s war in Ukraine, could be the one-two punch that derails the recovery.