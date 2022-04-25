Elon Musk Is Close to a Deal for Twitter After a Wild 11-Day Pursuit

Hello, it’s Liana and Lizzie in New York. As Elon Musk’s frenzied pursuit of Twitter enters the final stages, we’re taking a look at how we got here—and what we still don’t know. Meanwhile, buyout firms are considering bids for Toshiba, and Taiwan’s Silicon Motion is weighing a sale.
Today's top stories
What a wild 11 days. That’s right, it’s less than two weeks since Elon Musk offered to buy Twitter, and as we’ve reported, a deal could be announced as soon as today. It’s exciting (and has our heads spinning).