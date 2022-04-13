Why Jack Dorsey Is Obsessed With Bitcoin

Over the past two years, Jack Dorsey has fashioned himself as Bitcoin’s unofficial spiritual leader and public defender, promoting it constantly from his Twitter feed and taking swipes at tech’s venture capitalists who are funding rival crypto projects.

Last year, at a different crypto event alongside Elon Musk, Dorsey said he believed Bitcoin could bring about “world peace.” (Musk, the world’s richest person, became Twitter’s largest shareholder in March, deepening an alliance with Dorsey that has developed over several years.) During his dinner with Dave Portnoy, Dorsey told him he wanted to focus exclusively on the digital currency. “He is as bullish on Bitcoin as anybody I’ve ever heard,” Portnoy said on his podcast.