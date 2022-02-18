Australia (Mostly) Sings and Dances Its Way Toward Endemic Covid

Opening the borders, keeping the crypto faith, and virtually unstoppable “zero-click” hacks. Here are a few of the things we’ve been thinking about in Australia this week.

Hopefully readers in New South Wales are singing and dancing as they peruse this newsletter, or at least are feeling comfortable that Covid restrictions in the state have eased a little more as of today. Curbs are also about to be scaled back in Victoria and the Australian Capital Territory. And with the country finally opening up to international tourists on Monday — ending some of the world’s toughest border controls — the transition to endemic Covid really feels like it’s in full swing. ( Outside of Western Australia, that is. Also Novak Djokovic may wish to note that visitors to the country will still need to be double-vaccinated.)