A Hawkish Fed Proves Bitcoin Backers Right

In today's issue, Senior Executive Editor for Markets Chris Nagi talks Bitcoin, inflation and correlations.

Among the numerous victory laps crypto skeptics took during Bitcoin’s recent slide is the idea that the decline, coming at the onset of a Federal Reserve tightening cycle, proves the asset was never a good hedge against inflation. People should probably stop saying that.