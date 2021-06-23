SHARE THIS ARTICLE Share Tweet Post Email

A Close Look at Crashes

Since May 2016, the National Highway Safety Traffic Administration has opened 30 special crash investigations in the U.S. involving Tesla cars that the regulator suspected were linked to the company’s advanced driver-assistance system known — for better or worse — as Autopilot.

Many of the crashes involve no injuries or minor ones, and in three of the 30 cases, investigators have determined Autopilot was not involved. Several others include fatalities — 10 in total. The first crash in May 2016 resulted in the death of Joshua Brown: His Tesla Model S failed to stop for a tractor trailer that was turning left on a Florida highway. The most recent fatality was Stephen Michael Hendrickson, whose Model 3 failed to stop for an overturned semi truck on a Southern California highway this May.

Bloomberg got the NHSTA probe list a via a public-records act request. But beyond the 30 crashes looms one large, overriding question: What, if anything, are federal regulators planning to do with this body of evidence they have accumulated over the past five years?

The timeline alone is intriguing. There were no investigations between September 2020 and March 2021 — a six-month period that included the presidential election, the inauguration of President Joe Biden and the transition to a new administration. Since March, NHTSA has opened eight investigations into Tesla crashes. Is that a sign regulating quasi-autonomous vehicles is now on the priority list for NHTSA? The Transportation Department has yet to release a framework for advanced driver assistance system guidelines, so the rules are murky at best. It’s hard to call out Tesla if NHTSA has no regulatory basis for doing so.

Crashes that may involve Autopilot are complex and include a host of factors, both human- and software-related. While NHTSA’s investigations are more consequential because it has the power to probe whether vehicles are defective, the National Transportation Safety Board also takes a look at crashes and gives a holistic overview of all sorts of conditions — weather, road conditions, potential driver impairment, etc. The two agencies don’t always see eye-to-eye, and while the NTSB has no power to enact rules, it has nudged the auto industry to adopt voluntary standards.

The Tesla Model S driven by Joshua Brown, who died in May 2016. Source: NTSB via Florida Highway Patrol

When the NTSB investigated the crash involving Brown, a 40-year-old former Navy SEAL, its 63-page report reached several conclusions, including that “the Tesla driver’s pattern of use of the Autopilot system indicates an overreliance on the automation and a lack of understanding of system limitations.”

The term autopilot is historically associated with aviation. On a plane, it can help human pilots with functions like maintaining altitude.

But the streets are far more complex than the sky. There are more potential obstacles for a vehicle to navigate, from construction equipment on highways to kids chasing balls onto suburban roads. On Tesla’s last earnings call, Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk discussed the kinds of bizarre variables and corner cases his company has encountered with more than 1 million cars on the road collecting data.

“One example — a car with a kayak on the roof, where the kayak has a little weight dangling from the kayak in front of the car, and the car must be [able to] ignore this and just look at the road,” Musk said. “It’s really quite tricky.”

Whether Tesla ever achieves full hands-free autonomy or not remains an open question. Many investors, fans and customers driving with what the automaker calls its Full Self Driving system are convinced that it’s just around the corner, while detractors insist Musk won’t achieve this without a different approach.

In the meantime, NHTSA has several open investigations to pursue. Do you work at NHTSA? If so, I would love to talk to you! Call me at 415-617-7231.

Honda is the first of Japan’s automakers to state publicly it will phase out sales of gasoline-powered cars completely, Bloomberg’s Shiho Takezawa and Masatsugu Horie report. Newly minted Chief Executive Officer Toshihiro Mibe’s goal to pull this off by 2040 contrasts with rival Toyota’s expectation that its lineup over the next 30 years will contain a myriad of options beyond just electric vehicles.