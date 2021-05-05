SHARE THIS ARTICLE Share Tweet Post Email

This is Marie Patino, filling in for Laura. Today we're going behind the scenes of our most recent data project: Tracking American migration.

We've been following the "urban exodus" beat in the U.S. since the first lockdowns started in March 2020. Articles popped up about how people were leaving cities en masse. To examine their claims, we started looking at data about how people moved during the pandemic. At first, we looked at numbers from moving companies, real estate searches and surveys. None of it was comprehensive, but together, they started to give us a pretty good preliminary picture.

Then last August, we came across a study from a company called MyMove, which had requested and analyzed a dataset that was far more expansive and illuminating: changes of address requests made to the U.S. Postal Service. We wrote a piece on MyMove's study, but we didn't have access to the data itself. That's what prompted us to request the data directly from USPS on a full year of moves during the pandemic. The dataset is unique not only because of its breadth, but also because it distinguishes between moves that people define as permanent and mail forwarding that they consider temporary - six months or less. This was a particularly significant distinction during the pandemic, as in the case of moves from Manhattan to Florida in the map below.

Note: Total number of temporary and permanent moves from Manhattan to other counties between March 2020 and February 2021. Source: USPS, U.S. Census Bureau

USPS data about moves to and from counties became the building blocks of our story. Since we were interested in cities, a first challenge was to find a meaningful geography to conduct our analysis: We turned to a census geography called Core-Based Statistical Areas (CBSAs), which are one way of defining U.S. metro areas. Because they're made up of one or several counties, we could use our county data to track these regions.

Looking at these metro areas was key to one of our first takeaways: Most people who moved last year didn't leave their own metro area. That means even when people moved around, they usually stayed within the same local economy. Some others who moved away still stayed in the region, moving to nearby metro areas.

Screenshot of an interactive map showing how metro areas lost and gained during the pandemic. The map only shows metro areas with over 1,000 moves in and 1,000 moves out. Source: USPS, U.S. Census Bureau

To fully explore the question of "urban exodus," we needed a way to probe whether people within those regions were moving out to the suburbs. We turned to a dataset created by, perhaps surprisingly, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control, the NCHS urban-rural classification scheme for counties. We had already used this scheme to analyze the urban-suburban divide in presidential election.

By dividing the counties into six different categories, from urban core to rural counties, we saw a clear pattern: Core urban counties did see decreases in their net flow of movers, while all five other categories saw increases. Because the raw numbers of people moving around in most metro areas didn't increase very much, this wasn't so much a sharp urban "exodus" as it was an acceleration of trends happening before the pandemic — except, perhaps, in New York and San Francisco.

But it was clear that the suburbs gained while core urban centers lost.

A screenshot of slope charts showing net inflow to urban and suburban counties before and during the pandemic. Source: USPS, National Center for Health Statistics Urban-rural classification scheme for counties, U.S. Census Bureau

When it came to visualization, one challenge was to show movement, while conveying the message that most people remained in the same place. To show close-by movement on a national scale, we didn't rely on a map at all. The two graphics designers who worked on this project, Jackie Gu and Mira Rojanasakul, went with a stacked bar chart.

Percentages are calculated as an average of top 50 most populated metro areas. “To top 50 metro area” represents moving to another one of the most populated metros. Source: USPS, U.S. Census Bureau

But readers want to find themselves and the places they live in the data. So to create a less noisy visual of people who did move, the team mapped remaining migrations out of each metro area nationwide. This is the article's flashiest feature: An interactive map that shows where people went as you hover over each metro area. To make it, they used the D3.js library, a javascript visualization library created ten years ago by Mike Bostock. It is now used across newsrooms worldwide.

A screenshot of the interactive map showing origins and destinations for people who moved out of their own metro area. USPS, U.S. Census Bureau

Now, of course, we're hungry to keep following this data, and some of you have even emailed to ask us how we got it, but we're sorry to say it may not be available anymore at the same level of granularity: Since we first requested this data, USPS has started denying requests for the origin and destination data that has enabled us to make our interactive map.

Address change data is not the only way to track migration and population change between cities. Stephan Whitaker of the Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland used credit reporting data to come to some overlapping conclusions that we relied on in our analysis; and census population data will be a great future resource.

Read more: Check out our full story, including some insights on who's moving from additional data sources: More Americans Are Leaving Cities, But Don't Call It an Urban Exodus

And to see another approach to the data, check out the excellent New York Times piece on the same data.

Stay tuned to see what we come up with next, and let us know what you'd like to see.

Map Links

Over 6 Years and 211 Spots, a British Man Conquers a Parking Lot (New York Times)

Farmer moves border stone for tractor – and makes Belgium bigger (Guardian)

A hiker was lost and desperate. A stranger with an unusual hobby saved him (Washington Post)

Thanks for reading! Sign up for MapLab here.

-Marie Patino