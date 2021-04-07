SHARE THIS ARTICLE Share Tweet Post Email

The Ever Given was freed from the Suez Canal on March 30, but Garrett Dash Nelson’s Twitter notifications are still jammed. More than a week after launching a viral web app that lets users drag and wedge the gigantic container vessel anywhere in the world, he’s still receiving screenshots from people who’ve joyfully stuffed it into Lake Tahoe, the Klang River, Buckingham Palace and thousands of other places.

“I’ve seen that ship in just about every possible place in the world,” said Nelson. “I actually can’t even pay attention to it anymore.”

Finally, the long-promised Irish Sea Bridge has arrived. (Boat not to scale.) Screenshot: Ever Given, Ever Ywhere

“ Ever Given, Ever Ywhere” was whipped up in less than an hour on the web coding platform Glitch, he said. It wasn’t the first time Nelson has dipped into the world of interactive mapping: In 2016, he and urban data analyst Alisdair Rae redrew the U.S. into mega-regions based on commute patterns. And he recently built a tool for exploring historic maps of Boston for the Boston Public Library's Leventhal Map and Education Center, where he works as a curator and director of geographic scholarship.

Like everyone on the planet, Nelson had been ogling photos of the Ever Given’s woeful situation. He couldn’t stop thinking about what it would look like if it were stuck somewhere else in the world. His simple answer to that question — dragging a photo of the boat (at scale or not) on top of a photo of the earth — apparently spoke to the kind of jokey meme aesthetic that the internet adores: Nelson estimates that the app has drawn several million global visitors, based on the 7 million impressions his original tweet generated.

The Great Lakes is facing a situation. (Boat not to scale.) Screenshot: Ever Given, Ever Ywhere

But his playful contribution also seemed to strike a deeper chord. Global consumers don’t usually have to think very hard about how essential materials and goods wind up in our homes and cities. But when the Ever Given got stuck, we were reminded that they do come from somewhere. And yet that somewhere was still pretty anonymous — if you've never visited the Suez Canal, it could be virtually anywhere.

Nelson’s app riffed on those dynamics, but it also allowed people to move the ship to more familiar settings. “It took a story that is sort of placeless and gave it a kind of local context,” he said. “Like, what if it happened right here, in the river in my city or the football stadium in town?”

The ability to scale the ship up or down also offered a useful geography lesson. “It’s hard to imagine how big a cargo ship is,” Nelson said. “But if you’ve walked around the National Mall in D.C. before, and you drag the Ever Given into the National Mall, now there’s kind of a sensory reality about it.”

Here, the ship is shown at scale, facing off with the Washington Monument. Screenshot: Ever Given Ever Ywhere

For that reason, Nelson is now putting together a modified version that lets users put a photo of anything on top of a web map at scale. Soon you'll be able to demonstrate just how awesome and/or irritating it would be if, say, an oil pipeline, housing project, or the Chicxulub asteroid landed in your backyard. (Just some ideas.)

- Laura Bliss