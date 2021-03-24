SHARE THIS ARTICLE Share Tweet Post Email

I’m Marie Patino, Bloomberg CityLab’s data journalist, and this week I’m filling in for Laura Bliss while she’s on book leave. Today, we’re exploring how to precisely map a planet no human being has ever set foot on: Mars.

On Feb. 18, the Perseverance Rover completed its seven-month-long journey to Mars. It landed in a 28-mile-wide crater called Jezero ( named after a small town in Bosnia). The crater is located in the large impact basin of Isidis Planitia, which scientists believe used to be a lake billions of years ago, near an ancient river delta.

These unique geological features make the crater highly likely to contain traces of ancient microbial life that could dramatically advance our understanding of the red planet. But what makes Jezero scientifically ideal also makes it a complex landing site full of obstacles, from boulders to cliffs. Two important mapping advances were key to the rover’s current mission: One to stick the landing, and another to navigate the surface.

It is impossible to manually pilot the entry, descent and landing (EDL) of the rover on Mars all the way from Earth, as electric waves would take about 11 minutes to travel the distance separating the two planets — and EDL takes about seven minutes to complete. So scientists at NASA equipped the rover with a new autopilot capability called Terrain Relative Navigation (TRN).

TRN uses two maps made by the U.S. Geological Survey to compose a "truth dataset," mapping the terrain and hazards that could "booby trap" the rover on landing. While descending onto the planet, the system compares what the rover is “seeing” (taking pictures of and analyzing) to these pre-loaded map images. Much like when we humans used paper maps to navigate the roads, the rover uses these static maps to deduce where it is located and make any changes to avoid obstacles to landing.

Now that the rover has landed, scientists are using the most detailed maps ever created to navigate the surface. These maps were made over several months by dozens of scientists under the direction of NASA geographers at its Jet Propulsion Laboratory.

Corrine Rojas was part of this team effort. Rojas, a planetary scientist at Arizona University, is the downlink operations engineer for the science cameras aboard the rover. She is in charge of making sure the cameras are working and gets to see the images sent back to earth on a daily basis, often before anyone else does.

She said the endeavor started by dividing the landing site into a grid made of 342 blocks of 0.75 by 0.75 miles. Each block is called a quadrangle, or "quad," and the scientists involved mapped out about half of these quads, giving each of them a name to refer to it more easily. Each quad is named after a park or natural preserve. "As an Arizona native, I am proud to have named two of the quadrangles after Saguaro National Park in Tucson, AZ, and Red Rock State Park in Sedona, AZ," Rojas wrote in an email. “It’s not every day you get to map a new part of a planet!”

Quads on Mars named after national parks. Perseverance landed in the Canyon de Chelly quad, named after a National Monument of the Navajo Nation// Stack, Williams, Calef et al. (2020)

To fill in each quadrangle, the team started with a "basemap taken from orbit by a collection of different spacecraft," Rojas wrote. They then added information about topography and slopes, and mineralogy.

In the end, the map below is what the team came up with, and made available to the public — a highly detailed geologic map of the landing site, now used to direct the rover to its next scientific stop.

And here's a fun tidbit: Like most of the scientists on this mission, Rojas is currently on Mars time. "The Martian day is about 37 minutes longer than a day on Earth," Rojas wrote. "We take many of our Martian surface images at noon, since it's the best lighting. However, it means that noon shifts around 40 minutes every day on Earth. That means those of us on Marstime change roughly a timezone every day."

To read more about the endeavor, read Rojas's piece in The Planetary Society.

Explore Mars with this tool from ESRI.

Map links

Maps of historic redlining overlap with flood risk maps today (Bloomberg CityLab)

A new way to map the postal service ( Resilient Outposts)

Resilient Outposts) A close-up picture of segregation, among 280 million voters ( New York Times)

New York Times) New 'Map of Life' reveals where unknown animals may still live on Earth ( Science Alert)

Science Alert) Apple Maps updated with Covid-19 vaccination locations in the U.S. (TechCrunch)

Laura will be back next edition. In the meantime, sign up for MapLab.

-Marie Patino