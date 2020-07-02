SHARE THIS ARTICLE Share Tweet Post Email

Six-weeks notice: A new study out of Boston offers a glimpse of what the “tsunami of evictions” may look like as state moratoriums come to an end. Eviction bans in five states expired on July 1, leaving Massachusetts as one of the few with tenant protections still in place.

Evictions were highest in Boston neighborhoods with majority Black and immigrant populations. City Life/Vida Urbana​​​

The state’s ban, which currently extends to late August, doesn’t stop landlords from seeking an eviction, as shown by the hundreds of cases filed in Boston between March 1 and April 20. When researchers at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology analyzed the data, a clear picture emerged: More than three-quarters of filings were in majority-Black and immigrant neighborhoods. The results are in line with the racial disparities in America’s housing crisis. They also reflect how communities of color are bearing the brunt of the coronavirus pandemic’s health and economic impacts. With six weeks to go until the Massachusetts eviction ban ends, however, there’s still time for local lawmakers to craft policies to help the hardest-hit, writes Kriston Capps. Today on CityLab: The Coming Wave of Coronavirus Evictions Will Wipe Out Black Renters

The Forces That Will Reshape American Cities The pandemic is likely to accelerate the pull of the suburbs for families, while pushing young people and businesses into more affordable urban areas.

On Segregated Suburbs, Trump Says the Quiet Part Out Loud Targeting HUD’s Affirmatively Furthering Fair Housing rule, President Donald Trump claimed enforcing housing desegregation would have a “devastating impact.”

After Pouring Billions of Dollars Into Militarizing U.S. Cops, Congress Weighs Limits But the Pentagon program at issue provides only a fraction of the police combat weaponry subsidized by the Department of Homeland Security. And its programs have little oversight.

