For $4,850, You Can Now Bypass TSA Lines at Atlanta’s Airport
Luxury travel company PS has just expanded its private terminal offerings to include Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson as well as LA. More airports are expected.
Six years after it brought a respite from airport chaos to Los Angeles, a luxury travel company is betting that Atlantans and those passing through will pay more—an additional $4,850 per visit, to be exact—for a touch of elegance.
PS, formerly named Private Suite, made its name by bringing the private jet airport experience—which completely bypasses security queues and streamlines luggage handling—to commercial air travelers at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX). Founded in 2017, the company this week opened a second location adjacent to the airfield at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, where Delta Air Lines Inc. maintains its hub and which ranks as the world’s busiest airport. There, as at LAX, the company’s staff will whisk customers to and from the aircraft door of commercial flights.