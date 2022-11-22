Credit Suisse's Future Hinges on Overcoming a Fraught Past

For more than 160 years, Credit Suisse Group AG’s stone-clad headquarters on Zurich’s moneyed Paradeplatz has exuded power, stability and quiet wealth. Those days are over.

While the building’s colonnaded facade is still a sight to behold, the operations inside are suffering deeply, and the bank’s ability to bounce back hangs in the balance. Rocked by a steady drumbeat of scandals and management upheaval in recent years, the company that helped position Switzerland as a linchpin of international finance is losing billions of dollars. Key employees are leaving, and some clients have pulled out money. With the stock at record lows—down more than 90% since its peak—investors are angry.