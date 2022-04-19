‘The Quarantine Atlas’ Maps How 65 Lives Turned Upside Down

Editor’s note: Tuesday marks the launch of Bloomberg CityLab’s new book, The Quarantine Atlas. Edited by Laura Bliss and published by Black Dog & Leventhal, it includes 65 maps selected from CityLab's ongoing pandemic mapping project, in which readers from all over the world use creative cartography to reflect on life during Covid-19. It also includes original essays examining how Covid has reshaped the places we live by writers Geoff Manaugh, Angely Mercado, Taien Ng-Chan, Jenny Odell and Dr. Destiny Thomas, as well as CityLab’s Linda Poon, Sarah Holder and David Dudley. Below is an adapted version of Dudley’s foreword. The Quarantine Atlas is now available anywhere books are sold.

On a warm afternoon in the early months of the pandemic, my daughter dressed up like a spider and danced in the backyard. Her modern dance class had gone virtual, and the recital would be on video. She put on a black leotard with felt spider arms and set up an iPad to film her routine. My wife and I weren’t allowed to watch this, so we masked up, leashed up the dog, and headed out on another aimless walk.