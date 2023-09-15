Country Garden Delays Yuan Bond Extension Vote to Monday
- Noteholders had until 10 p.m. Beijing time Thursday to vote
- Firm got approval this week to extend seven other yuan bonds
Distressed Chinese developer Country Garden Holdings Co. has again delayed a deadline for creditors to vote on its request to extend payment on an onshore bond, according to a holder familiar with the matter.
The voting was extended to 10 p.m. Beijing time Monday from Thursday, said the noteholder who was briefed by one of the underwriting banks. This is the third time that Country Garden has delayed the deadline.
