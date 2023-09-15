Bridgewater Widens Lead in China Race as Returns Outclass Rivals
- Firm’s onshore China assets surpassed $4.1 billion last month
- Bridgewater All Weather Plus No. 2 fund up 11% through August
Bridgewater Associates LP’s flagship China fund is trouncing the performance of its peers, helping to expand the hedge fund’s leadership in the race among global firms looking to woo the nation’s wealthy investors.
Onshore China assets under management at the Westport, Connecticut-based investment company climbed to more than 30 billion yuan ($4.1 billion) as of August, after doubling last year to more than 20 billion yuan, according to people familiar with the matter, asking not to be identified discussing confidential information.
