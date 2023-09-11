Stranded Trudeau to Fly Back After Awkward G-20 India Visit
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is likely to fly out of New Delhi late Monday, after a technical glitch grounded his aircraft and forced him to extend his India visit.
A replacement aircraft is expected to reach the capital tonight to ferry Trudeau and his delegation back to Ottawa, according to people familiar with the matter, who asked not to be identified as the discussions are private. The Canadian delegation remained in their hotel for most of Monday, one of the people said.
Have a confidential tip for our reporters? Get in Touch
Before it’s here, it’s on the Bloomberg Terminal
LEARN MORE
Up Next
Stranded Trudeau to Fly Back After Awkward G-20 India Visit