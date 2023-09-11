Lockheed May Have $800 Million Withheld Over New F-35 Software

Lockheed Martin Corp. may see more than $800 million in payments withheld through next June until it wins approval for the software powering its most advanced version of the F-35, according to newly disclosed delivery figures.

The No. 1 US defense contractor is on tap to finish production of about 52 of the upgraded TR-3 model fighter jets by December 31 and approximately 12 per month after that, or 72 more by June 30, for as many as 124 jets, according to the data released Monday by Russ Goemaere, the Pentagon’s spokesman on the F-35.