Screentime
Disney, Charter Reach Agreement to End ESPN, ABC Blackout, WSJ Says
Cable giant Charter Communications Inc. and Walt Disney Co. reached an agreement ending a blackout of ESPN for millions of pay-TV customers, the Wall Street Journal reported, hours before the sports network’s first broadcast of the new NFL season’s Monday Night Football.
The agreement will restore popular Disney channels including ABC to Charter’s 14.7 million customers, the newspaper reported, citing people with knowledge of the matter.
Have a confidential tip for our reporters? Get in Touch
Before it’s here, it’s on the Bloomberg Terminal
LEARN MORE
Up Next
Disney, Charter Reach Agreement to End ESPN, ABC Blackout, WSJ Says