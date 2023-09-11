Arm Considers Raising IPO Price Range
Arm Holdings Ltd. is considering raising the price range of its initial public offering after meeting investors for what would be the world’s largest listing this year, according to people familiar with the matter.
The SoftBank Group Corp.-owned chip designer’s share sale is about six times subscribed, said the people, who asked not to be identified as the information is private. Deliberations are ongoing and no final decision has been made, the people said.
