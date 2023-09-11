Markets

Arm Considers Raising IPO Price Range

WATCH: SoftBank’s chip design unit Arm will reportedly be able to price its IPO shares at top or above the $47 to $51 range. Peter Elstrom reports.Source: Bloomberg
By , , and
Updated on

Arm Holdings Ltd. is considering raising the price range of its initial public offering after meeting investors for what would be the world’s largest listing this year, according to people familiar with the matter.

The SoftBank Group Corp.-owned chip designer’s share sale is about six times subscribed, said the people, who asked not to be identified as the information is private. Deliberations are ongoing and no final decision has been made, the people said.

