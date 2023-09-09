Markets
Oil Price Resurgence Has Further to Run After the Saudis Turn the Screw

  • Riyadh extended its 1 million b/d cut until end of the year
  • There’s few sources of extra supply, few options for consumers

Oil pipes used for landing and unloading crude and refined oil at the North Pier Terminal, operated by Saudi Aramco, in Ras Tanura.

Photographer: Simon Dawson/Bloomberg

By Grant Smith, Sarah Chen, Alex Longley and Devika Krishna Kumar

When crude surges above $90 a barrel and the leaders of Saudi Arabia and Russia get on the phone to congratulate each other on a job well done, oil consumers should take note.

After half a year in the doldrums, the price of the world’s most important commodity is on a tear as the biggest players in OPEC+ get serious about making sure supply doesn’t exceed demand. The 1 million barrel-a-day output cut the Saudis initially pledged solely for the month of July will now be in place until year-end, alongside a smaller export reduction from Russia.

