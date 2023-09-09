Oil Price Resurgence Has Further to Run After the Saudis Turn the Screw

Breaking Bread: Cory Booker

The Soul of New Jersey: At the Blueprint Cafe in Newark, Democratic Senator Cory Booker and Alexander Heffner, host of PBS’s The Open Mind, toss the football around and sit down for a meal of vegan chicken and waffles. Booker discusses the importance of repairing relationships at the individual and neighborhood level as a key to addressing the nation's broader divisions. He also explains the critical importance of one of his biggest issues, making healthy food available to all Americans. Breaking Bread is a series aimed at finding common ground across a deeply divided America. Journalist Alexander Heffner journeys from Maine to New Mexico, sitting down for meals and candid conversations with powerful political figures on both sides of the aisle. Heffner seeks to draw out lawmakers by incentivizing empathy and compromise in pursuit of a new consensus.