Blancpain X Swatch Collaboration Sparks Another Sales Surge

  • Sale of plastic Blancpain spurs lineups at Swatch boutiques
  • Blancpain sale has tighter security than MoonSwatch launch
Blancpain X Swatch Scuba Fifty Fathoms watches at a Swatch Group AG store.Photographer: Noriko Hayashi/Bloomberg
By , , and

The Swatch brand’s latest collaboration, a tie-up with the luxury diving watch Blancpain, debuted Saturday with thousands queuing at stores from Sydney to Tokyo and at major European cities for a chance to buy the timepiece.

The response to the $400 plastic Fifty Fathoms watch with an automatic Swatch movement recalled the sales surge in 2022 when the company unveiled a quartz-driven, entry-level version of the Omega Speedmaster. Swatch sold more than million MoonSwatches last year.

