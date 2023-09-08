Taiwan Determined to Remain ‘Indispensable’ Source of Best Chips

Taiwan will remain the world’s “indispensable and irreplaceable” source of the world’s most advanced microchips, the island’s US representative said, even as the Washington looks to ease its reliance on foreign partners for semiconductors.

Hsiao Bi-Khim , the Taiwan government’s top emissary to the US, said Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co.’s move to build chip-making facilities in the US is an “important effort to further consolidate secure and stable supply chains.”