Only for Japan: New Model of Toyota’s Royalty-Favored Century Brand
Priced at around $170,000, only 30 of the handbuilt luxury vehicles will be produced each month for the Japanese market.
Toyota Motor Corp. has refashioned the Century — its handbuilt luxury sedan famous for ferrying bureaucrats and nobility — by introducing a hulking variant that will only be available in Japan.
Priced at ¥25 million ($169,780), the new Century model will have a hybrid powertrain that combines a plug-in motor with a 3.5-liter V-6 engine. Standing 30 centimeters (12 inches) taller than its sedan counterpart, optional amenities include electrochromatic glass with adjustable tint and the choice of swinging or sliding rear doors.
