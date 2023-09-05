Markets

Asian Stocks Set for Cautious Open as Oil Climbs: Markets Wrap

  • Gains in crude add to inflationary pressure; Treasuries drop
  • S&P 500 slips below 4,500; dollar rises to highest since March
Have a confidential tip for our reporters? Get in Touch
Before it’s here, it’s on the Bloomberg Terminal
Bloomberg Terminal LEARN MORE
By

Asian equity futures pointed to a cautious open for stock markets around the region on Wednesday after US shares fell and a rally in oil increased concern about inflation.

US Treasuries sank, adding to the downdraft, with yields pushing up across the curve as at least 40 businesses tapped high-grade markets around the world Tuesday.

Have a confidential tip for our reporters? Get in Touch
Before it’s here, it’s on the Bloomberg Terminal
Bloomberg Terminal LEARN MORE
Up Next
Asian Stocks Set for Cautious Open as Oil Climbs: Markets Wrap