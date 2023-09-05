Asian Stocks Set for Cautious Open as Oil Climbs: Markets Wrap
- Gains in crude add to inflationary pressure; Treasuries drop
- S&P 500 slips below 4,500; dollar rises to highest since March
Asian equity futures pointed to a cautious open for stock markets around the region on Wednesday after US shares fell and a rally in oil increased concern about inflation.
US Treasuries sank, adding to the downdraft, with yields pushing up across the curve as at least 40 businesses tapped high-grade markets around the world Tuesday.
