Burning Man Attendees Trapped by Mud Told to Conserve Food
The Burning Man festival in Nevada has become mired in mud after heavy rains, stranding thousands of attendees.
As much as 0.8 inch of rain fell on Friday night, prompting local police to shut the entrance to Black Rock City, where the event is held. Event organizers said the gate and airport to Black Rock City remain closed and all entry and exit will be halted. They called on attendees to conserve food, water and fuel.
