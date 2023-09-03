Burning Man Attendees Trapped by Mud Told to Conserve Food

Idea Generation: Rapsody

On this week's episode of Idea Generation, rapper Rapsody takes us on a journey from her early days in a college hip hop collective, to rising through the underground rap scene and landing major collaborations with Mac Miller and Kendrick Lamar, to the release of her critically acclaimed debut album, "Laila's Wisdom." From rapping for fun to signing to Jay-Z's Roc Nation and getting nominated for Grammy Awards, Rapsody's career traces an incredible arc.