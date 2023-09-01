Korea Looks to Foreign Nannies to Help Lift Low Fertility Rate
South Korea will bring in foreign domestic helpers in its latest effort to tackle the world’s lowest fertility rate.
A pilot program in Seoul will allow 100 foreign employees to work in childcare and housekeeping for at least six months either full time or part time starting December, the Ministry of Employment and Labor said Friday.
