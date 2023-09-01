Disney Yanks ESPN Off Charter Cable Ahead of Football Season
- Disney said Charter won’t pay market value for its TV networks
- Charter countered that the current video ecosystem is broken
Walt Disney Co. said customers of Charter Communications Inc. can no longer watch its TV networks because of a contract dispute, depriving millions of viewers of access to the sports network ESPN just as football season gets underway.
Charter is the second-largest cable provider in the US with more than 14 million residential video customers for its Spectrum TV service. Many of them live in large cities such as Los Angeles and New York.
Have a confidential tip for our reporters? Get in Touch
Before it’s here, it’s on the Bloomberg Terminal
LEARN MORE
Up Next
Disney Yanks ESPN Off Charter Cable Ahead of Football Season