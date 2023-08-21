Hedge Fund Sculptor Rejects Unsolicited Bid by Weinstein, Ackman
- Rithm agreed in July to buy Sculptor Capital Management
- Sculptor was co-founded by Dan Och, who left as CEO in 2018
Sculptor Capital Management Inc. spurned an unsolicited bid from a group of hedge fund giants including Boaz Weinstein and Bill Ackman.
“This bidder has not demonstrated adequate committed funding for any of its bids,” the publicly traded hedge fund said in a statement, without identifying the bidders. The Wall Street Journal reported a group led by Weinstein bid more than $12 a share, topping an existing offer at $11.15 a share.
Have a confidential tip for our reporters? Get in Touch
Before it’s here, it’s on the Bloomberg Terminal
LEARN MORE
Up Next
Hedge Fund Sculptor Rejects Unsolicited Bid by Weinstein, Ackman