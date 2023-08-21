Markets

Goldman Cuts China Stock Targets on Renewed Property Concerns

  • Move is second time in three months for Goldman to lower views
  • Growth pressures have resulted in fresh profit downgrades
Have a confidential tip for our reporters? Get in Touch
Before it’s here, it’s on the Bloomberg Terminal
Bloomberg Terminal LEARN MORE
By

Chinese stocks will settle in a lower trading range than previously expected until Beijing introduces more forceful policy responses to address the contagion risk from a property slump, according to Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

The Wall Street bank has cut its full-year earnings-per-share growth estimate for the MSCI China Index to 11% from 14%, and reduced the 12-month index target to 67 from 70, according to a Monday note by strategists including Kinger Lau. That new target implies a 13% gain from the gauge’s Friday close.

Have a confidential tip for our reporters? Get in Touch
Before it’s here, it’s on the Bloomberg Terminal
Bloomberg Terminal LEARN MORE
Up Next
Goldman Cuts China Stock Targets on Renewed Property Concerns