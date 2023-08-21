China Blasts US, Japan and South Korea for ‘Smearing’ Beijing
- Yoon, Biden and Kishida met for landmark summit at Camp David
- Beijing says missile agreement increases risk of confrontation
China called President Joe Biden’s trilateral summit with the leaders of South Korea and Japan a “deliberate attempt to sow discord” between the world’s second-largest economy and two of its Asian neighbors.
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said the leaders who met Friday at the Camp David presidential retreat had “smeared and attacked China” on a range of issues, including Taiwan — the self-ruled island Beijing calls its own.
