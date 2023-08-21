Markets

BRICS Expansion Gets Interesting If Saudis Join, Jim O’Neill Says

  • Saudi Arabia role as massive oil producer would give bloc heft
  • Says idea common BRICS currency could top dollar is ‘madness’

South African police officers walk in front of an event banner outside the venue for the BRICS summit at the Sandton Convention Center in the Sandton district of Johannesburg, on Aug. 21.

Photographer: Michele Spatari/Bloomberg
By , , and

Adding countries to the BRICS bloc will matter economically if Saudi Arabia is one of them but otherwise it’s hard to see the point, said Jim O’Neill, a prominent economist and veteran of Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

“I think them joining — which I imagine if anybody is joining it will include them — is a pretty big deal,” he said in an interview on Bloomberg Television Monday.

