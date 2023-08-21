BRICS Expansion Gets Interesting If Saudis Join, Jim O’Neill Says
- Saudi Arabia role as massive oil producer would give bloc heft
- Says idea common BRICS currency could top dollar is ‘madness’
Adding countries to the BRICS bloc will matter economically if Saudi Arabia is one of them but otherwise it’s hard to see the point, said Jim O’Neill, a prominent economist and veteran of Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
“I think them joining — which I imagine if anybody is joining it will include them — is a pretty big deal,” he said in an interview on Bloomberg Television Monday.
Have a confidential tip for our reporters? Get in Touch
Before it’s here, it’s on the Bloomberg Terminal
LEARN MORE
Up Next
BRICS Expansion Gets Interesting If Saudis Join, Jim O’Neill Says