Pursuits

Luxury Watches Worth £1 Billion Reported Missing in Theft Surge

  • Rolex is most targeted brand, according to The Watch Register
  • Number of timepieces logged as stolen jumped 60% last year
Have a confidential tip for our reporters? Get in Touch
Before it’s here, it’s on the Bloomberg Terminal
Bloomberg Terminal LEARN MORE
By

Luxury watches worth more than £1 billion ($1.3 billion) have been reported as stolen or missing, with a surge in the number of thefts last year.

Around 80,000 watches have been registered as stolen or missing with The Watch Register, a company that helps owners, auction houses and dealers identify stolen timepieces for a fee.

Have a confidential tip for our reporters? Get in Touch
Before it’s here, it’s on the Bloomberg Terminal
Bloomberg Terminal LEARN MORE
Up Next
Luxury Watches Worth £1 Billion Reported Missing in Theft Surge