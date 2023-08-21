Luxury Watches Worth £1 Billion Reported Missing in Theft Surge
- Rolex is most targeted brand, according to The Watch Register
- Number of timepieces logged as stolen jumped 60% last year
Luxury watches worth more than £1 billion ($1.3 billion) have been reported as stolen or missing, with a surge in the number of thefts last year.
Around 80,000 watches have been registered as stolen or missing with The Watch Register, a company that helps owners, auction houses and dealers identify stolen timepieces for a fee.
