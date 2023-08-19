British Columbia Orders More Evacuations as Wildfires Continue
British Columbia introduced travel restrictions and ordered more residents to leave their homes as record-breaking wildfires in Canada rage.
About 35,000 people are under evacuation orders in the province, with tens of thousands more under alert for possible evacuation.
