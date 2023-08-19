Green

British Columbia Orders More Evacuations as Wildfires Continue

Smoke during the McDougall Creek wildfire in West Kelowna, British Columbia, Canada, on Aug. 19.Photographer: Cole Burston/Bloomberg
Have a confidential tip for our reporters? Get in Touch
Before it’s here, it’s on the Bloomberg Terminal
Bloomberg Terminal LEARN MORE
By

British Columbia introduced travel restrictions and ordered more residents to leave their homes as record-breaking wildfires in Canada rage.

About 35,000 people are under evacuation orders in the province, with tens of thousands more under alert for possible evacuation.

Have a confidential tip for our reporters? Get in Touch
Before it’s here, it’s on the Bloomberg Terminal
Bloomberg Terminal LEARN MORE
Up Next
British Columbia Orders More Evacuations as Wildfires Continue