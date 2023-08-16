A Timeline of Trump Election Plot Alleged in Georgia Indictment
- Georgia indictment details timeline of alleged racketeering
- DA Fani Willis’s waits for Trump, 18 others to be arraigned
Donald Trump and 18 codefendants have fewer than 10 days to turn themselves in for arraignment in Atlanta on charges they engaged in a sweeping criminal operation to keep the former president in office after he lost the 2020 election.
In a 41-count indictment issued this week, 161 specific acts are stitched together under the umbrella of a racketeering statute that spanned remarkable months in US history after President Joe Biden defeated Trump in Georgia.
Have a confidential tip for our reporters? Get in Touch
Before it’s here, it’s on the Bloomberg Terminal
LEARN MORE
Up Next
A Timeline of Trump Election Plot Alleged in Georgia Indictment