Coinbase Wins Approval to Sell Crypto Futures in US
- Derivatives is huge crypto market that dwarfs spot trading
- Coinbase expects to launch the product within several weeks
Coinbase Global Inc. has gained approval to sell cryptocurrency derivatives directly to retail consumers in the US.
Coinbase Financial Markets Inc., a subsidiary of the US’s biggest crypto exchange, has secured approval from the National Futures Association to operate a Futures Commission Merchant and offer access to crypto futures. The offering will launch within weeks, according to a company spokesperson.
