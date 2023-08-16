Crypto

Coinbase Wins Approval to Sell Crypto Futures in US

  • Derivatives is huge crypto market that dwarfs spot trading
  • Coinbase expects to launch the product within several weeks
Coinbase Global Inc. has gained approval to sell cryptocurrency derivatives directly to retail consumers in the US.

Coinbase Financial Markets Inc., a subsidiary of the US’s biggest crypto exchange, has secured approval from the National Futures Association to operate a Futures Commission Merchant and offer access to crypto futures. The offering will launch within weeks, according to a company spokesperson.

