Billionaire Anders Holch Povlsen Buys One of Denmark’s Leading Football Clubs
- Anders Holch Povlsen now owns 95.5% of FC Midtjylland shares
- The Bestseller-owner is one of Denmark’s richest people
Anders Holch Povlsen, the Danish billionaire owner of clothing giant Bestseller A/S, has bought FC Midtjylland, one of Denmark’s most successful football clubs.
Povlsen, who’s worth $5.7 billion according to the Bloomberg Billionaire Index, now owns 95.5% of the club’s shares through his holding company Heartland A/S after buying a majority stake from British businessman Matthew Benham.
