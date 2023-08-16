PursuitsSports

Billionaire Anders Holch Povlsen Buys One of Denmark’s Leading Football Clubs

  • Anders Holch Povlsen now owns 95.5% of FC Midtjylland shares
  • The Bestseller-owner is one of Denmark’s richest people

Anders Holch Povlsen

Photographer: Tariq Mikkel Khan/AFP/Getty Images
By

Anders Holch Povlsen, the Danish billionaire owner of clothing giant Bestseller A/S, has bought FC Midtjylland, one of Denmark’s most successful football clubs.

Povlsen, who’s worth $5.7 billion according to the Bloomberg Billionaire Index, now owns 95.5% of the club’s shares through his holding company Heartland A/S after buying a majority stake from British businessman Matthew Benham.

