Superconductor Stocks Drop in Korea Amid Doubts on Breakthrough
- Sunam tumbled as much as 21%, extending Tuesday’s 30% slide
- ‘I do not think that the subject ends today,’ US expert says
South Korean stocks that had skyrocketed on perceived links to superconductors fell for a second day Wednesday after a US university research center rebutted recent claims of a breakthrough in the technology.
Sunam Co. dropped as much as 21%, extending its 30% limit-down slide Tuesday after the post from the University of Maryland’s Condensed Matter Theory Center. Duksung Co. and Mobiis Co. similarly declined for a second day.
