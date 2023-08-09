Technology

Superconductor Stocks Drop in Korea Amid Doubts on Breakthrough

  • Sunam tumbled as much as 21%, extending Tuesday’s 30% slide
  • ‘I do not think that the subject ends today,’ US expert says
South Korean stocks that had skyrocketed on perceived links to superconductors fell for a second day Wednesday after a US university research center rebutted recent claims of a breakthrough in the technology.

Sunam Co. dropped as much as 21%, extending its 30% limit-down slide Tuesday after the post from the University of Maryland’s Condensed Matter Theory Center. Duksung Co. and Mobiis Co. similarly declined for a second day.

