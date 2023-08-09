Markets

L’Occitane Boss in Advanced Talks on $6.5 Billion Buyout

L’Occitane International SA’s controlling shareholder is in advanced talks on a potential deal to take the skin-care company private at a valuation of around $6.5 billion, people familiar with the matter said.

Billionaire Chairman Reinold Geiger has been discussing a possible offer of about HK$35 for each L’Occitane share he doesn’t already own, said the people, who asked not to be identified as the information is private. A bid at that level would represent a 37% premium to Tuesday’s closing price in Hong Kong.

