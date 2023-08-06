Oil Holds Gains as Attacks Threaten Russia’s Black Sea Exports
- Rising hostilities put Moscow’s flows of crude, grains at risk
- WTI futures trade near $83 after capping sixth weekly gain
Oil held gains as Ukraine attacked another Russian vessel over the weekend, putting at risk significant flows of the nation’s commodities from the Black Sea such as crude and grains.
West Texas Intermediate traded near $83 a barrel at the start of the week in Asia after rising more than 4% over the previous two sessions. On Saturday, a sea drone hit a Russian-flagged oil tanker that supplies fuel to Moscow’s forces in Syria. That followed an attack on a naval vessel on Friday.
