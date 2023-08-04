Selloff in Long-Maturity Treasuries Squeezes Recession Wagers
- Thirty-year bonds are heading for their worst week this year
- Nomura says it’s nervous about buying long end of yield curve
The Treasury yield curve has become far less inverted this week, but the shift is unnerving investors as it comes through a painful selloff in longer bonds rather than the rally in shorter debt most expected.
Yields on 30-year bonds climbed above their five-year peers Thursday for the first time since June as long bonds headed for their worst week since December. The slide in longer debt is pushing some investors to abandon bets the sector would outperform as Federal Reserve policy tightening leads to a recession.
