Tinseltown Troubles Torment Studios: Earnings Week Ahead

Writers Guild of America members and supporters on a picket line outside Disney Studios in Burbank, California.

Photographer: Eric Thayer/Bloomberg
By , , and
Updated on

Next week’s entertainment industry earnings are all about the labor disputes gripping Hollywood, as twin strikes by the Writers Guild of America and actors union SAG-Aftra rage on.

Walt Disney Co., Fox Corp. and Paramount Global are reporting amid rising scrutiny caused by the labor disputes. Beyond chafing worker relations, all three companies' television businesses are expected to have a negative impact on results. Disney might even rid itself of its networks altogether. Warner Bros. Discovery Inc., despite beating expectations Thursday, reported weak TV advertising revenue. The silver screen, meanwhile, is basking in a pink Barbie glow.

