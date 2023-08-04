Paying in Cash May Become Constitutional Right for Austrians
- Cabinet wants to guarantee access to ATMs, cash payment option
- Austria has one of highest densities of cash machines in EU
Austria’s government plans to anchor the right to use cash in its constitution, addressing a hot topic for opposition parties agitating about digital currencies.
The government in Vienna has set up a task force to establish how it can enshrine payments with physical money as a constitutional right. That would ensure cash continues to be accepted in shops, and to guarantee access to ATMs to all residents.
