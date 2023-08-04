Economics

Paying in Cash May Become Constitutional Right for Austrians

  • Cabinet wants to guarantee access to ATMs, cash payment option
  • Austria has one of highest densities of cash machines in EU

Austrians take cash very seriously. About 54% of them still use it to pay for groceries.

Austria’s government plans to anchor the right to use cash in its constitution, addressing a hot topic for opposition parties agitating about digital currencies.

The government in Vienna has set up a task force to establish how it can enshrine payments with physical money as a constitutional right. That would ensure cash continues to be accepted in shops, and to guarantee access to ATMs to all residents.

