WealthLiving
You Can Ignore Those Student Loans. Leniency Is Guaranteed for Now
A one-year program put in place recently means people won’t be penalized for missed payments beyond accrued interest.
Ignoring federal student loan bills could be a good option for some when payments come due this fall.
A one-year leniency program from the Biden administration will remove the harshest penalties for missed payments after billing resumes in October. That means prioritizing other higher-interest debt might make sense, experts say.
Have a confidential tip for our reporters? Get in Touch
Before it’s here, it’s on the Bloomberg Terminal
LEARN MORE
Up Next
You Can Ignore Those Student Loans. Leniency Is Guaranteed for Now