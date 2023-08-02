A one-year leniency program Bloomberg Terminal from the Biden administration will remove the harshest penalties for missed payments after billing resumes in October. That means prioritizing other higher-interest debt might make sense, experts say.

Ignoring federal student loan bills could be a good option for some when payments come due this fall.

Before it’s here, it’s on the Bloomberg Terminal

Get in Touch

Have a confidential tip for our reporters? Get in Touch

Up Next

You Can Ignore Those Student Loans. Leniency Is Guaranteed for Now