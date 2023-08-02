TechnologyDeals
KKR, JIC Shortlisted for Fujitsu’s $2.7 Billion Stake in Shinko Electric, Sources Say
- Suitors making non-binding bids also include Apollo, Bain
- JIC mulls joint bid with Dai Nippon Printing, Mitsui Chemicals
Apollo Global Management Inc., Bain Capital and KKR & Co. are among suitors shortlisted in the bidding for Fujitsu Ltd.’s controlling stake in chip packaging unit Shinko Electric Industries Co., people familiar with the matter said.
State-owned Japan Investment Corp. is also pursuing Fujitsu’s 50% holding in Shinko Electric, said the people, who asked not to be identified as the information is private. JIC is considering a joint bid and has held discussions about teaming up with potential partners including Dai Nippon Printing Co. and Mitsui Chemicals Inc., the people said.
