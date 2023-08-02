Exxon Mulls an Exit From Its Dead Cow Shale Fields in Argentina
- Assets under review include flagship area, pipeline stake
- Move comes as analysts spooked by oil giant’s large portfolio
Exxon Mobil Corp., which once planned to bet big on Argentina’s oil and gas riches, has put all of its shale assets in the country under review.
The audit, which started in June, comes amid an earnings report that unnerved analysts because of Exxon’s wide variety of projects — including a foray into lithium — that require large investments.
Have a confidential tip for our reporters? Get in Touch
Before it’s here, it’s on the Bloomberg Terminal
LEARN MORE
Up Next
Exxon Mulls an Exit From Its Dead Cow Shale Fields in Argentina