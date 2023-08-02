Eisai Eyes Japan, China for Alzheimer’s Drug After US Approval

Eisai Co.’s new global Alzheimer’s officer Keisuke Naito is shifting the focus of the program to winning regulatory clearance of its groundbreaking medicine Leqembi in other markets after gaining US approval.

“The hurdles of winning US approval was really high and it was the main stage until now,” Naito said in a post-earnings briefing held in Tokyo Wednesday, adding that the program will now be run out of the drumaker’s home country of Japan. “As we move on to commercialization there, other regions such as Japan, China and Europe are going through similar phases.”