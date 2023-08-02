Codelco Sees Copper Output Bottoming Out With Recovery in Sight
- ‘Projection from here is that we start to go up’: chairman
- Codelco continues to target a lithium deal with SQM this year
Codelco’s surprisingly steep drop in copper production this year will be as bad as it gets for the world’s biggest producer of the red metal, according to Chairman Maximo Pacheco.
“We will be better,” Pacheco said in an interview. “The projection from here is that we start to go up.”
