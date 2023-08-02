BusinessweekEconomics
China’s Reluctance on Stimulus Will Cap 2023 Growth
Economists close to the government are advocating for more support, but political considerations are getting in the way.
China is showing symptoms of a Japan-style stagnation, including a slump in property prices and declining exports. At the same time, services and high-tech manufacturing are booming.
The divergence is putting economists close to the government at loggerheads with policymakers in Beijing about whether the economy needs more support, a tug of war that’s likely to keep growth below its potential.
